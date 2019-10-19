Anrich Nortje becomes fourth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli for first Test wicket

Image Source : AP South Africa's Anrich Nortje became the fourth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli for first Test wicket during the third and final game of the series in Ranchi.

Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply during the first day of the final Test against South Africa in Ranchi. The Indian captain was dismissed leg-before-wicket off Anrich Nortje in the first session of the play. This was Nortje's first wicket in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli has now been dismissed as a first Test wicket by four bowlers - three of whom are South African.

Kagiso Rabada, Senuran Muthusamy and Anrich Nortje are the three Proteas bowlers who took the prized wicket of the Indian captain as their first Test wicket. West Indies' Alzarri Joseph is the fourth bowler.

Muthusamy and Nortje made their Test debut in the ongoing series.

Nortje set Virat Kohli impressively for his first Test wicket. The previous two deliveries to the wicket-taking one moved away from the right-hander, and so the Indian captain played outside the line and was struck on the pads.

Virat scored a splendid double-century in the second Test of the series, and also surpassed his highest individual score as he remained unbeaten on 254. India eventually won the game by an innings and 203 runs.