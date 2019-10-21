Bangladesh's tour of India under threat as players announce boycott plan

Image Source : GETTY Rahul of India walks off after being dismissed by Rubel Hossain of Bangladesh during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston on July 02

Bangladesh's cricketers on Monday decided to boycott all cricketing activity as of now until their demands are met for the improvement of the game in the country. The decision will have an immediate impact on the ongoing National Cricket League, their training camp for the tour of India which is slated to happen next month and possibly the tour as well. Senior players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmadullah were among others who were present at the National Cricket Academy in Dhaka on Monday.

The players placed a list of 11 demands to be met by the board including Bangladesh Cricket Board's decision to do away with franchise-style format of Bangladesh Premier League.

"We just came to know about it we will discuss it in the board and try to resolve it as soon as possible," BCB CEO Nizamudin Chowdhury said. "I don't think it is anything like revolt. They are yet to tell us anything formally, but we are looking into the matter."