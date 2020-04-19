Dav Whatmore takes charge as Baroda's Director of Cricket

Former Sri Lanka coach Dav Whatmore is set to take charge as the Director of Cricket at Baroda. Whatmore won the 1996 World Cup with Sri Lanka.
The 66-year-old has also coached Kerala, guiding them to their first-ever Ranji Trophy title in 2018/19.
"I will, obviously, coach the senior team. But apart from that, I will have to lay down a structure at the Under-19 and Under-23 levels to create a feeder system along with local coaches. It's a two-year contract, to begin with," Whatmore said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.
Whatmore parted ways with Kerala after the end of the last season of Ranji Trophy, where the side finished a poor 17th.
Whatmore has a vast international experience, having coached Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Pakistan during his career as well