Coronavirus pandemic: Shane Warne's gin company to make hand sanitisers

Image Source : INSTA- @SHANEWARNE23 File image of Shane Warne

Spin legend Shane Warne has stated that his gin distillery, SevenZeroEight, has decided to produce hand sanitisers for hospitals, amid the growing mayhem caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Shane Warne and his founders, which included 2 prominent WA surgical specialists, decided to stop production of their award-winning SevenZeroEight gin to shift to producing medical grade 70 per cent alcohol hand sanitiser until further notice," said the press release, shared by Australian great leg-spinner Warne on his Instagram page.

"An agreement has already been made to provide a continuous supply to two nominated Western Australian hospitals at cost," it added.

"This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives. I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same," Warne said.

Australia has reported 565 coronavirus cases with six fatalities.

Australian flag carrier Qantas announced on Thursday that it has halted all international flights and temporarily cut two thirds of its workforce, in an effort to endure mass travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.