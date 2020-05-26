'Building kaamp rahi hai': Virat Kohli engages in banter with Harbhajan Singh on workout video

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli hilariously trolled Harbhajan Singh after the latter posted a workout video on his official social media profile.

With cricket action at standstill, the players have been significantly active on their social media profiles. While many are conducting Live sessions with fellow cricketers, some are also taking part in Q&A sessions to interact with fans.

Harbhajan, on Tuesday shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen doing a routine, using dumbbells, and his post read: "Excercise must."

Kohli took note of Harbhajan's short clip and wrote a hilarious comment, leaving fans in splits. He wrote: "Well done Paaji. Building kaamp rahi hai magar thodi thodi (the building is shaking a bit)."

Harbhajan, posting a series of laugh emojis, replied, "slowly it will get better.. wait till this whole thing get over thn we have a session together.."

In normal circumstances, both Harbhajan and Kohli would have been currently playing for their respective teams in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but the tournament has been postponed by the BCCI in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

Kohli, in particular, has been very active on social media as recently, he was seen mimicking a dinosaur in a hilarious video shared by wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

In the video, Kohli was seen walking around the house like a dinosaur and creating sounds like one too. Anushka shared the video for her followers on Instagram and her post read: "I spotted.... a dinosaur on the loooose."

