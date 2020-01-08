BBL: Rashid Khan takes his third T20 hat-trick | Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rashid Khan took his third T20 hat-trick during the Big Bash League game against Sydney Sixers.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan took his third T20 career hat-trick during the Big Bash League game between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers on Wednesday. The 21-year-old spinner dismissed James Vince, Jack Edwards and Jordan Silk to take the hat-trick.

However, even as he ended with figures of 4/22 in four overs, Sydney Sixers held their nerves to secure a two-wicket victory in the game.

Rashid took the wickets of Vince and Edwards on the final two deliveries of the 11th over, and removed Silk on the first delivery of the 13th over.

This was Rashid's first hat-trick in the Big Bash League. With this feat, he has also become the first overseas player to register a hat-trick in the BBL. He is the fifth player to take three hat-tricks in the shortest format of the game. India's Amit Mishra, Pakistan's Mohammad Sami, Australia's Andrew Tye and West Indies' Andre Russell are the other four bowlers to have taken three hat-tricks in T20s.

This was also Rashid's first hat-trick in an overseas T20 league.

Watch the leg-spinner's hat-trick here:

🗣️ Rashid Khan's got a hat-trick on Josh Hazlewood's birthday! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4alJfpWzCY — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Adelaide Strikers are currently fourth in the BBL with three wins in seven games, while Sydney Sixers are at the top of the table, with six wins in eight matches.