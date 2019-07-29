Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bhuvneshwar Kumar hopeful of India finishing on top against West Indies

Ahead of India's upcoming tour to the Caribbean, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Monday said he is hopeful of India dominating the West Indies in all three formats of the game.

India's tour of West Indies, which includes three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches, is scheduled to start on August 3.

"I'm looking forward to the tour of West Indies and I hope we come out on top in all three formats," Bhuvneshwar said on the sidelines of an event, where he announced his association with Baseline Ventures, a sports management company.

In the recently concluded World Cup held in England and Wales, Bhuvneshwar returned with figures of 10 wickets from six matches at an economy of 5.20.

Bhuvneshwar made a roaring international debut in ODIs against Pakistan in 2012 in Chennai, scalping the wicket of Mohammed Hafeez off his very first delivery in international cricket. From then on, the fast bowler has been an integral part of India's pace attack. He also represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.