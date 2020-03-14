BCCI suspends all domestic cricket in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : PTI The BCCI has suspended all the tournaments in the ongoing domestic cricket season following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The BCCI has announced the suspension of all domestic tournaments in the wake of coronavirus outbreak across the country. The Indian cricket board released a statement to confirm the development.

"In view of the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, the BCCI on Saturday announced that all matches of the Paytm Irani Cup, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Challenger, Women's Under 19 One-Day knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Women's Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women's Under 23 knockout, Women’s Under 23 One-Day Challenger have been put on hold till further notice," the statement read.

The development comes hours after the IPL Governing Council Meeting, which was held a day after the decision to postpone the tournament was announced.

Various measures were discussed during the meeting, which included a possibility to cut-short the tournament. However, it was confirmed that the IPL won't be shifted abroad.

Earlier in the day, it was also reported that the IPL could be deferred to next year if the tournament doesn't begin by April 20.

The decision to postpone the IPL was taken after there were rising concerns over the hosting of the tournament at a time when the coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate. Hours before the BCCI confirmed the postponement, the Delhi government had announced that no sporting events would take place in the city due to the outbreak.