Saturday, March 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. BCCI joins coronavirus fight, donates Rs 51 crore to PM Modi's CARES fund

BCCI joins coronavirus fight, donates Rs 51 crore to PM Modi's CARES fund

BCCI announced to donate Rs 51 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat coronavirus and protect Indian citizens.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2020 21:19 IST
BCCI joins coronavirus fight, donates Rs 51 crore to PM Modi's CARES fund
Image Source : PTI

BCCI joins coronavirus fight, donates Rs 51 crore to PM Modi's CARES fund

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to donate Rs 51 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat coronavirus and protect Indian citizens.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the BCCI has a firm resolve that the nation gets all possible help to cope with the testing times.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The BCCI will contribute to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations.

Earlier, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has donated Rs 1 crore as the country fights against the coronavirus outbreak. Sports personalities across all disciplines have come forward and donated as India looks to win a battle against the pandemic that has seen countries across the globe come to a standstill.

 

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X