Image Source : PTI BCCI joins coronavirus fight, donates Rs 51 crore to PM Modi's CARES fund

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to donate Rs 51 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat coronavirus and protect Indian citizens.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the BCCI has a firm resolve that the nation gets all possible help to cope with the testing times.

The BCCI will contribute to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations.

Earlier, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has donated Rs 1 crore as the country fights against the coronavirus outbreak. Sports personalities across all disciplines have come forward and donated as India looks to win a battle against the pandemic that has seen countries across the globe come to a standstill.