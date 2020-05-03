Get most goosebumps during IPL, no comparison to crowd at Eden Gardens: Andre Russell

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Andre Russell has said that there is no comparison to the crowd at Eden Gardens when it comes to fan support.

With the cricket action coming to a standstill due to coronavirus outbreak, the players are currently on a forced break. Many are interacting with fans through various social media platforms and KKR & West Indies star Andre Russell talked to the franchise's official website in one such conversation, where he talked about his life in the IPL.

Talking about the crowd support at the Eden Gardens for him and the KKR, Russell revealed that the IPL is where he gets 'the most goosebumps'.

"Let me confess something. IPL is where I get the most goosebumps when I am playing cricket. I get that in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) as well, but when it comes to playing in the IPL, especially at Eden Gardens, there is no comparison to that crowd," Russell said in an interview published on KKR's official website www.kkr.in.

"When I walk out before facing a ball, I have goosebumps all over me because of the welcome that I get. That's pure love, and yes it puts pressure on me. But it's a good kind of pressure."

Andre Russell has been part of many memorable victories for the Knight Riders, and revealed that the support in the KKR puts him in ease during tight run-chases.

"When Kolkata needs 12 or 13 runs per over, with only 5 overs to go -- I love those moments, and the crowd really allows me to do what I need to do. I get a feeling they are telling me: 'Listen, we have got your back, so just go out and do your business.'," said Russell.

"If everyone was sad, and there was no noise, no entrance, that would maybe make me feel the pressure more. But I know even if I fail two games straight, when I come out to bat for the third game, it is the same deafening reaction I will get from the crowd. It's always a welcoming thing."

(With inputs from IANS)

