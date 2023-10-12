NASA reveals first asteroid samples delivered by Osiris-Rex spacecraft

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Space Asteroid Sample Return Recovery team members carry a capsule containing NASA's first asteroid samples to a temporary clean room at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah.

In a significant scientific milestone, NASA presented the first asteroid samples collected and delivered by its Osiris-Rex spacecraft. This historic delivery marks the largest amount of asteroid material ever brought back to Earth. The main sample chamber remains unopened, leaving scientists uncertain about the exact quantity of material gathered from the carbon-rich asteroid Bennu, located nearly 60 million miles away.

Meticulous approach to exploration

The mission's lead scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona, emphasized the careful and methodical approach to the analysis, despite the slow pace. The scientific examination of these samples is already underway.

Genesis of our solar system

The returned samples hold immense scientific value as they represent the preserved building blocks from the early stages of the solar system, providing crucial insights into the formation of Earth and the solar system.

Locked laboratory and protective gear

The asteroid samples were displayed only through photos and videos, as they are securely stored behind locked doors in a laboratory at NASA's Johnson Space Centre. Access is limited to scientists wearing protective gear.

Clues about Earth's water origins

Apart from carbon, the asteroid rubble contains water in the form of water-bearing clay minerals, potentially offering insights into the origins of water on Earth. Scientists believe that minerals like those found on Bennu may have delivered water to our planet, rendering it habitable. The precise quantity of the collected samples, initially estimated at 250 grams or about a cupful, will be confirmed once the main sample container is opened, expected within two weeks.

Global collaboration and future analysis

Once archived, these valuable samples will be distributed to researchers worldwide. A substantial portion will be reserved for future analysis using more advanced technology.

NASA's ongoing asteroid exploration

NASA has another asteroid exploration mission underway, with a spacecraft named Psyche set to launch from Florida later this week. However, Psyche will not return with samples but will explore a rare metallic asteroid called Psyche.

The Osiris-Rex mission, a seven-year, $1 billion endeavor, represents a significant step in our quest to understand the origins of our solar system and the Earth's formation.

