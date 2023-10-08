Sunday, October 08, 2023
     
Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre performed on Oct 6: ISRO's latest update on Aditya-L1

Aditya-L1 Mission: The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 rocket was successfully accomplished by ISRO on September 2. Aditya-L1 spacecraft carries a total of seven different payloads to study the Sun.

October 08, 2023
Aditya-L1 Mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday gave a major update on the spacecraft's health. Taking to X, ISRO informed that Aditya-L1 is healthy and on its way to Sun-Earth L1. The National Space Agency also informed that the Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) was performed on October 6 for about 16 seconds. 

"A Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM), originally provisioned, was performed on October 6, 2023, for about 16 s. It was needed to correct the trajectory evaluated after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023," ISRO wrote in a post. 

TCM ensures that the spacecraft is on its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.  As Aditya-L1 continues to move ahead, the magnetometer will be turned on again within a few days, said ISRO.

 

