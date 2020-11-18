Mouthwash can kill coronavirus in 30 seconds, finds study

Image Source : PTI Mouthwash can kill coronavirus in 30 seconds

Mouthwash can not only kill germs and fight cavities, but it can also kill coronavirus within 30 seconds in saliva, a scientific study indicates. Scientists at the Cardiff University in United Kindom, published their findings from the study last week recognizing "promising signs" that a simple over-the-counter mouthwash can destroy the virus in seconds.

The research paper is yet to be peer-reviewed but it matches the findings of an earlier study that highlighting the anti-Covid potential of mouthwash. The study has now been submitted for publication in a journal.

"The study could lead to mouthwash becoming an important part of people's routines," BBC quoted specialist periodontologist, Dr. Nick Claydon, as saying.

As per the study, mouthwashes containing at least 0.07% cetyl pyridinium chloride (CPC) showed "promising signs" of being able to eradicate the coronavirus when exposed to the virus in a lab. However, could not be used as a treatment for coronavirus, as it will not reach the respiratory tract or the lungs.

The lead author on the study, Dr. Richard Stanton said, "This study adds to the emerging literature that several commonly-available types of mouthwash designed to fight gum disease can also inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (and other related coronaviruses) when tested in the laboratory under conditions that are designed to mimic the oral/nasal cavity in a test tube.

A clinical trial will be conducted at the hospital in Cardiff to look at whether it helps to reduce levels of the virus in the saliva of COVID-19 patients. The results of the trials are expected early next year.

Prof David Thomas, from the university, said the initial results were encouraging, but the clinical trial would not produce evidence of how to prevent transmission between patients.

"Whilst these mouthwashes very effectively eradicate the virus in the laboratory, we need to see if they work in patients and this is the point of our ongoing clinical study," he said.

"The ongoing clinical study will, however, show us how long any effects last, following a single administration of the mouthwash in patients with Covid-19."We need to understand if the effect of over-the-counter mouthwashes on the Covid-19 virus achieved in the laboratory can be reproduced in patients."

