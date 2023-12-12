BJP may again opt for 'Nari Shakti' in Rajasthan: 9 women MLAs who can become CM

As the suspense over who will be the new chief minister of Rajasthan continues, names of female leaders are doing the rounds as the main contenders for the topmost post. However, the dilemma is likely to end Tuesday evening with a BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held at 4 pm. The BJP won 115 seats out of the 199 that went to polls. UPDATES
BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma said the meeting will take place at the party's state headquarters in the presence of BJP central observer Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and two co-observers -- national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.
HERE ARE THE LIST OF THE FRONT-RUNNERS FEMALE LEADERS
- Vasundhara Raje Scindia: Raje won the Jhalrapatan constituency by defeating Congress candidate Ramlal Chouhan with a margin of 53,193 votes.
- Diya Kumari: She won the Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency by defeating Congress candidate Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71,368 votes.
- Anita Bhadel: She won the Ajmer South constituency by defeating Congress candidate Dr Dropdi Koli with a margin of 4,446 votes.
- Siddhi Kumari: Kumari won the Bikaner East constituency by defeating Congress candidate Yashpal Gehlot with a margin of 19,303 votes.
- Dr Manju Baghmar: She won the Jayal constituency by defeating Congress candidate Dr Manju Devi with a margin of 1,565 votes.
- Deepti Kiran Maheshwari: Maheshwari won the Rajsamand constituency by defeating Congress candidate Narayan Singh Bhati with a margin of 31,962 votes.
- Kalpana Devi: Devi won the Ladpura constituency by defeating Congress candidate Naimuddin Guudu with a margin of 25,522 votes.
- Shobha Chauhan: Chauhan won the Sojat constituency by defeating Congress candidate Niranjan Arya with a margin of 31,772 votes.
- Nauksham Chaudhary: Nauksham won the Kaman constituency by defeating Independent candidate Mukhtyar Ahmad with a margin of 13,906 votes.