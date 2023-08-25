Rajasthan: Bear terror in Mount Abu after wild animal seen roaming on streets, damaging shops | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bear roaming on the streets of Mount Abu

Rajasthan: A fear of wild animals has gripped the people of Mount Abu as they have been roaming around in the city and damaging items in local shops.

Some videos showng a bear roaming around in streets of Mount Abu, and creating ruckus in a shop have also surfaced.

The incidents have surfaced from Nakki Lake and Sadar Bazar area.

As wild animals are roaming in Mount Abu, people here have lashed out at the administration for failing to control such incidents adding they are waiting for a big incident to happen.

Bears are targeting shops located in different areas in the city due to which traders are suffering a lot.

The movement of bears has been witnessed in entire Mount Abu and this is making people fear that they may be attacked by the wild animal.

