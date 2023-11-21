Congress manifesto for Rajasthan elections out, promises caste survey if voted back to power | Key points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Congress vowed to conduct caste survey in Rajasthan if the party manages to retain power in the state after the Assembly elections set to be held on November 25, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday (November 21), while launching the party's manifesto for the polls. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present at the venue. Congress released manifesto for Rajasthan polls, and promised Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers, MSP as per Swaminathan commission report. The party also promised new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level in its election manifesto.

Gehlot announced a slew of promises in the election manifesto and said that the current schemes will be further strengthened besides this new ones which will be implemented after the government is formed.

Key points of Congress manifesto:

MSP law will be brought for farmers as per the recommendations of Swaminathan Committee.

The amount of Chiranjeevi insurance will be increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

4 lakh youth will be given government jobs. 10 lakh youth will be given employment.

A new cadre of government jobs will be created at the Panchayat level.

Gas cylinder is currently available for Rs 500, it will be reduced to Rs 400.

With the introduction of RTE law in the state, education up to class 12th will be made free in private educational institutions also.

MNREGA and Indira Gandhi urban employment will be increased from 125 to 150 days.

Merchant Credit Card Scheme will be started to provide interest free loan up to Rs 5 lakh to small traders and shopkeepers.

Government employees will be given fourth pay scale series along with 9,18,27 and officers will be given apex scale.

Villages and hamlets with population up to 100 will be connected by road.

Security guards will be deployed in every village and urban ward.

Housing will be given to everyone by bringing a Right to Housing law.

The schemes already running will be further strengthened.

Fulfilled 97 pc of our promises: Gehlot

"We presented our manifesto in our first cabinet meeting the last time we won the election. We fulfilled 97 per cent of our manifesto promises the last time," Gehlot said earlier today.

Rajasthan will go to Assembly polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)