Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Congress' Urmila Jain stop winning streak of Vasundhara's son?

Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha Election 2024: The 2024 Lok Sabha election in Jhalawar-Baran constituency presents an intriguing battle between Congress candidate Urmila Jain Bhaya, the wife of former Rajasthan minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, and the incumbent Dushyant Singh, son of prominent BJP leader Vasundhara Raje. While Bhaya's candidacy represents Congress' efforts to challenge the BJP's dominance in the region, it remains to be seen whether she can stop the winning streak of Raje's son.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate and Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh won the Jhalawar-Baran seat again with a margin of 4,53,928 votes. He was polled 8,87,400 votes with a vote share of 64.77%. He defeated Congress candidate Pramod Sharma who got 4,33,472 votes (31.64%). The total number of valid votes polled was 13,69,868.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Dushyant Singh won the Jhalawar-Baran (or Jhalawar) seat for the third time in a row. He was polled 6,76,102 votes with a vote share of 58.98%. Congress candidate Pramod Bhaya got 3,94,556 votes (34.42%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Bhaya by a margin of 2,81,546 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,46,364. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Chandra Singh came third with 23,587 votes (2.06%).

Jhalawar-Baran is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. The state has 25 parliamentary seats. The Jhalawar-Baran seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Anta, Kishanganj, Baran-Atru, Chhabra, Jhalrapatan, Dag, Manohar Thana and Khanpur. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. The Jhalawar-Baran constituency was known as Jhalawar till 2008.

BJP has historically been the dominant force in this constituency, emerging victorious in eight out of the 16 Lok Sabha elections conducted until 2014. The party has maintained uninterrupted control since 1989. Conversely, the Congress party has secured victories in four elections. Additionally, other political entities such as the Indian Jan Sangh, Indian Lok Dal, and Janata Party have also left their imprint on the constituency.

It is particularly recognized as the stronghold of the former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje represented the Jhalawar constituency (before delimitation) five times in a row in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999. The BJP has not lost an election from this seat since 1989.

