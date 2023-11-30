Congress may get slender majority with 94-104 seats in Rajasthan: India TV-CNX Exit Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Ashok Gehlot likely to retain power in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Congress party may retain power with a slender majority within a range of 94-104 seats in Rajasthan Assembly Elections, polling for which took place on November 25. Counting will take place on December 3. The India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections were telecast today on the news channel.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been sitting in the opposition for the last five years, may get within a range of 80-90 seats. 'Others' including independents and smaller parties hold the key to power, as they may win within a range of 14-18 seats, says the exit poll projection.



Vote share projections show that the Congress may get 43.41 per cent, the BJP may get 41.57 per cent and 'Others' may get 15.02 per cent votes.

Region-wise, India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections show:

In the Jaipur-Dholpur region having 48 seats, the Congress may win 25 seats, the BJP may win 20 and Others may win three seats.

In the Tonk-Kota region having 24 seats, the Congress may win 12 seats, the BJP may win 10 and 'Others' may win two seats.

In the Marwad region having 55 seats, the BJP may win 27 seats, the Congress may win 23 and Others may win five seats.

In the Mewar region having 48 seats, the Congress may win 24 seats, the BJP may win 20 seats and the remaining four seats may go to ‘Others’.

In the Shekhawati region having 24 seats, the Congress may get 15 seats, the BJP may get eight seats and 'Others' may get one seat.



The India TV-CNX Exit Poll was conducted on polling day among 14,520 respondents, comprising 7,490 males and 7,030 females in 132 out of 199 Assembly constituencies.

