162 and more... just wait and watch: Sanjay Raut ahead of SC decision on floor test

Amid the political drama in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in yet another early morning tweet said, "162 and more... just wait and watch." Raut's statement comes hours ahead of the crucial Supreme Court decision on floor test in Maharashtra. The decision by the top court, which was earlier scheduled for Monday for reserved for today by the apex court.

MLAs of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had gathered at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening for a show of strength and administered a "oath of allegiance" hours after the three parties staked claim to power.

Here is what Sena leader Sanjay Raut posted on Twitter

"I will not fall prey to any offer. I will not help the BJP in anyway. I will not indulge in any anti-party activities," the MLAs repeated, with a palm-out salute as they pledged not to betray their parties.

"We are 162" posters had been put up in the conference hall where the MLAs gathered, a giant image of the Constitution of India also in the backdrop.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, were present as the MLAs chatted animatedly, took selfies, flashed victory signs and worked the room.

The Sena, NCP and Congress have petitioned the Supreme Court against the Governor's invite to the BJP and have asked for a trust vote at the earliest. The court will announce its decision today.

Fearing attempts to split their ranks, the parties have moved their flock to various hotels to prepare for the test of strength that they say the BJP will definitely lose. Any party needs 145 MLAs for a majority in the state assembly.

