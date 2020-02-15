No meeting between Shaheen Bagh protestors and Amit Shah planned for Sunday: MHA sources

A file photo of protestors at Shaheen Bagh

The Ministry of Home Affairs has denied reports about a meeting between protestors at Shaheen Bagh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, official sources said. "No such meeting is scheduled with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for tomorrow," news agency ANI quoted official sources as saying.

Earlier, it was being reported that opinion among the citizenship law protestors was divided over meeting the Union Home Minister. At a conclave organised by an English news channel on Thursday, Shah had extended an open invitation for talks with the protestors to end the two-month-long agitation. "They can get in touch with my office if they want to talk. We will give them an appointment within three days," Shah had been quoted as saying.

"During the Shaheen Bagh protest at around 11 am on Saturday, a protestor named Asif Toofani announced, "We are ready to meet Amit Shah and we along with the elderly women, will visit him."

However, some women opposed Toofani's statement.

A protesting woman told IANS, "Who is he to take this decision? This demonstration belongs to the people and I shall not visit him. However, if the elderly people decide that we should go, we are ready."

In Shaheen Bagh, a meeting over the meeting with Amit Shah is underway.

While a section of protesters is adamant that they will not go to meet Shah. Others are saying that is there's a meeting, all the protesters will go to meet the Home Minister.

(with IANS inputs)