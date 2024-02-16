Is Russia developing anti-satellite weapon that can cause 'physical destruction on Earth'? US responds

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Washington: A day after media reports claimed Russia has been working towards developing an anti-satellite weapon, the White House publicly confirmed the report on Thursday. It asserted that Russia has obtained a “troubling” emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause “physical destruction” on Earth. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said US intelligence officials have information that Russia has obtained the capability but that such a weapon is not currently operational. US officials are analyzing the information they have on the emerging technology and have consulted with allies and partners on the matter.

“First this is not an active capability that’s been deployed and though Russia’s pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone’s safety,” Kirby said. “We’re not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth.’’

Republicans urged Biden to declassify information

The White House confirmed its intelligence after a vague warning Wednesday from the Republican head of the House Intelligence Committee, Ohio Republican Mike Turner, urged the Biden administration to declassify information about what he called a serious national security threat. Kirby said that the process of reviewing and declassifying aspects of the Russian capability was underway when Turner “regrettably” released his statement.

“We have been very careful and deliberate about what we decide to declassify downgrade and share with the public,” he added.

Russia calls it a tactic to pass military aid to Ukraine

Russia has downplayed the US concern about the capability. In Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the claims about a new Russian military capability as a ruse intended to make the US Congress support aid for Ukraine. “It’s obvious that Washington is trying to force Congress to vote on the aid bill by hook or by crook,” Peskov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies. “Let’s see what ruse the White House will use.”

Kirby said the capability is space-based and would violate the international Outer Space Treaty, which more than 130 countries have signed onto, including Russia. He declined to comment on whether the weapon is nuclear-capable. The treaty prohibits the deployment of “nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction” in orbit or “station weapons in outer space in any other manner.”

White House calls it a "serious matter"

The White House said it would look to engage the Russians directly on the concerns. Even as the White House sought to assure Americans, Kirby acknowledged it was a serious matter. “I don’t want to minimize the potential here for disruption,” Kirby said. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed lawmakers Thursday on Capitol Hill on the Russian threat.

White House officials said the US intelligence community has concerns about a broad declassification of the intelligence. The US has been aware of Russia’s pursuit of anti-satellite capability going back at least months, if not a few years. Biden has been regularly briefed by his national security team on the issue, including on Thursday. The US has frequently downgraded and unveiled intelligence findings about Moscow’s plans and operations over the course of its nearly two-year war with Ukraine.

Such efforts have been focused on highlighting plans for Russian misinformation operations or to throw attention on Moscow’s difficulties in prosecuting its war against Ukraine as well as its coordination with Iran and North Korea to supply it with badly needed weaponry.

(With inputs from agency)

