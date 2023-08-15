'India stands as a beacon of hope for world': US singer Millben who performed for Modi in US greets India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MARYMILLBEN US Singer Mary Millben

American singer Mary Millben, who performed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guests in Washington on June 23 at the concluding event for the first Official State Visit of the Indian leader to the United States, greeted India on the country's 77th Independence Day.

The 41-year-old singer opines that India has been shaped by centuries of diverse cultures and traditions and stands united under the banner of freedom.

In a moving video released on Monday, she said: “On this Independence Day, take a pledge to take your country to greater heights." "Channel your passion into purpose, your ideas into innovation, and your challenges into opportunities. Always remember that the power to transform lies within you, waiting to be unleashed,” she said.

Stand as a beacon of hope for the world, proving that when a nation unites with a common purpose, there is no goal beyond your reach, Millben urged Indians.

"As you celebrate the freedom won by your ancestors, recommit yourselves to the ideals that define their nation - justice, equality, and progress," she said. The future belongs to those who dare to dream beyond their circumstances, who believe in their potential to shape a better world, she said.

Millben's message for Indians

“Each one of you has a role to play in this journey. Be it in science, art, business, governance, farming, or on the battlefield, your actions echo through time, leaving an indelible mark on the tapestry of your nation,” Millben said. “As you stand on the brink of another Independence Day, let us reflect upon the extraordinary journey that has brought you here. On this historic occasion, you are not just commemorating a date; you are honouring the relentless spirit, the unwavering determination, and the undying hope that birthed a nation,” she said. India, a nation and civilisation that has been shaped by centuries of diverse cultures, languages, and traditions, stands united today under the banner of freedom, she said.

It is worth mentioning that Millben made her first historic trip to India in August last year and performed at the country's Independence Day celebration as an official guest from the United States. She was invited by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

