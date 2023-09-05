President Biden tests negative for Covid, to attend G20 Summit in India: White House

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/AP Biden will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit, White House confirmed on Tuesday. The announcement comes a day after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The US President will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Biden was tested for the virus on Monday following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a press conference at the White House said the US President will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit.

He said President Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Biden will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold bilateral meetings on September 8, Friday at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg- the official residence and principal workplace of the PM. According to the sources of India TV, the timings for the most crucial meetings are yet to be finalised. Notably, President Joe will travel to India on September 7, Thursday, to participate in the G20 Summit. Earlier in a statement, the White House also confirmed that both leaders will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the historic conference.

Further, the source said that the main event, September 9, was split into two parts-- the first session will start between 10:15 am to 10:30 am, while the next session will commence following a delicious vegetarian lunch.

On September 10, the session will be followed by a visit to the Rajghat where all the dignitaries will pay their tribute in the morning. However, the sources claimed that on Sunday, there will be only one session.

India is hosting the G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Significance of G20 summit

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.The G20 comprises 19 countries-- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States-- and the European Union. Besides, this year, India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and UAE. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

