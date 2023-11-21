US: Four injured in shooting at Walmart store in Ohio, shooter killed

Follow us on Image Source : AP The shooter died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A man opened fire at a Walmart store in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday evening (local time) injuring at least four people. The shooter later died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to American reports.

Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar confirmed that the male shooter died by suspected suicide and that he was the only suspect involved in the incident.

Greene County police officers were called to the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard. The Greene County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene, as per a spokesperson.

“There is no active threat at this time. Beavercreek police are investigating and will release additional information once available,” the Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post.

It is unconfirmed what led to the shooting as the police are yet to release any details about the shooter or the victims. Soin Medical Center spokeswoman Claire Myree earlier confirmed that three people were being treated at the hospital, reported CNN.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

