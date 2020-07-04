US Navy carries out exercise in South China Sea. Check Photos

Image Source : US NAVY US Navy carries out exercises in South China Sea

In a strong message to the dragon, the United States Navy carried out a dual aircraft carrier exercise in the South China sea.

USS Nimitz(CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan(CVN 76) are conducting dual carrier ops exercises in South China Sea to support free and open Indo-Pacific: Lt Commander Sean Brophy, Accreditation in Public Relations+Military(APR+M)Public Affairs Officer for Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group said.

US-China relations have been suffering in recent times as President Donald Trump has decided to play hardball with China on Trade and the dragon refusing to bulge. Both countries have been going at each other by taking steps to hamper each others interest.

Protests had erupted in New York City this morning calling for a boycott of Chinese products. These protests were carried out by Indian, Taiwanese and Tibetan communities in the States. Image Source : US NAVY US Navy aircraft taking off from Aircraft Carrier

Image Source : US NAVY US Navy groundstaff overlooking the takeoff of aircraft from Naval Aircraft Carrier

Image Source : US NAVY US naval exercises in South China sea

