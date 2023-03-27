US school attack: 3 children among 6 killed as female gunman opens fire at elementary institute in Nashville

Follow us on Image Source : @MNPDNASHVILLE/TWITTER Policemen at the shootout site.

US School attack: In yet another incident of gun violence in America, at least three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville on Monday. The suspect is also dead after a confrontation with police.

All three children had gunshot wounds from the shooting at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade. The victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was wounded in the attack. Other students walked to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby church to reunited with their parents.

Shooter killed

The shooter died after being “engaged by” officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

The fire department said it responded to an “active aggressor” but did not give any specifics. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

(With inputs from AP)

