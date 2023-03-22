Wednesday, March 22, 2023
     
  4. US gun violence: Shootout at a school in Denver; 2 injured

US gun violence: Shootout at a school in Denver; 2 injured

Representational Image
Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Denver school shooting: The United States has again witnessed brutal gun violence in Denver at East High School, injuring two adults. According to the police, the officials are on the spot. 

In a social media post, the Denver Police Department (DPD) asserted that investigators are working to gather more information and added people in the area should expect a large police presence around the school.

"At this time, two adult victims have been located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info," it added.

Also Read: Virginia Shocker! 6-year-old shot teacher in school; Police say educator suffered life-threatening injuries

