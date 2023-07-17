US: Biden appoints Indian-American businesswoman Shamina Singh as member of President's Export Council

Follow us on Image Source : @SHAMINASINGH/TWITTER Shamina Singh, founder and president of Mastercard's Center for Inclusive Growth

United President Joe Biden has recently announced the appointment of Indian-American business leader and founder and president of Mastercard's Center for Inclusive Growth, Shamina Singh, as a member of the President's Exclusive Council.

Singh currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Sustainability at Mastercard and is a member of the Management Committee of the company, according to a White House statement. She has also held senior positions in the White House and the US House for Representatives.

She has also been named to the Financial Times Top 100 LGBT+ Executives and Fast Company‘s Queer 50 lists.

"I am deeply honored to join the group of esteemed leaders that make up the President’s Export Council. From the earliest days of my career, I’ve gravitated toward work that helps create long-lasting and inclusive prosperity for people and economies in the US and around the world," she said in a statement on the Mastercard website.

Previously, Singh was appointed as Executive Director of the first President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. She was later appointed to a six-yer term on the board of Americorps by ex-president Barack Obama, where she served as chair for two years.

Apart from serving as EVP of Sustainability at Mastercard, Singh also co-chairs the Ad Council of America’s Advisory Committee on Public Issues and serves on the boards of the Anti-Defamation League, said the White House statement.

The President’s Export Council serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade.

It advises the President of government policies and programs that affect US trade performance; promotes export expansion; and provides a forum for discussing and resolving trade-related problems among the business, industrial, agricultural, labor, and government sectors.

ALSO READ | US appoints Indian-American Geeta Rao Gupta as Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues

Latest World News