US: Trump warns of ‘bloodbath’ if he is not elected President in November 2024 polls

Former US president Donald Trump on Saturday (March 16) warned of a “bloodbath” in the country if he does not get elected again in the presidential polls later this year, news agency ANI reported citing Politico.

“Now, if I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. That's going to be the least of it. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country,” Trump was quoted as saying at a rally near Ohio's Dayton.

It was not clear what Trump exactly meant by his remarks, as the former US President was complaining about the automobile industry. Addressing the crowd, he said China will not be able to sell any vehicles imported to the US if he gets re-elected, ANI reported citing Politico.

Further referring to the people imprisoned in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots as hostages, Trump said, “You see the spirit from the hostages. And that's what they are -- hostages”.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in his speeches, continued to rake up the events of January 6, stating that the result of the November polls would determine the fate of democracy. The attack continues to remain a political danger for Republicans and Trump's campaign, ANI reported.

Mike Pence not to endorse Trump in 2024

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has announced that he would not endorse Trump in 2024.

"Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years. That's why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign," ANI quoted Pence as saying to Fox News.

Pence explained his stance during an appearance on Fox News, expressing concern over the disparity between Trump's current agenda and the conservative principles they upheld during their four years in office. This statement marked a significant departure from his previous alignment with his former running mate and the president he served alongside.

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively, setting up a rematch with each other, according to CNN.

Trump clinched the Republican nomination for President on Wednesday morning, while Biden secured the Democratic nod.

