US: Texas woman arrested for threatening to murder judge overseeing criminal case against Trump

A Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal charges against former US President Donald Trump, along with another Congresswoman running for Mayor of Houston. The woman has been identified as Abigail Jo Shry from Alvin, Texas.

Shry called the federal courthouse in Washington and used a racist message for US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who overseeing the case against Trump. "You are in our sights, we want to kill you... If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you," she told the judge, as per documents.

The woman also threatened to kill Democrat Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, who is running for the post of Mayor of Houston, reveal court documents. After the call, investigators traced her phone number and arrested her. Shry later confessed to making the threatening call, as per a criminal complaint.

Earlier this week, a judge ordered for Shry to be imprisoned. She is currently being represented by the Houston public defender's office.

Judge Chutkan has been slammed publicly by Trump, who has called her “highly partisan” and “ VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” due to her comments in a separate case overseeing one of the defendants for his role in the US Capitol riots in January 6, 2021. Chutkan was nominated to the bench by former President Barack Obama.

She had also imposed a protective order last week in the case limiting what evidence handed over by prosecutors can be publicly disclosed by the former president and his legal team, warning Trump's lawyers that his defense should be mounted in the courtroom and "not on the Internet"

Trump is consumed this week with yet another criminal indictment, this one in Georgia, where prosecutors on Monday used a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse Trump, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Trump denounced the latest indictment against him and several of his allies in Georgia on charges of attempting to subvert the 2020 election loss in the state, saying that the 'witch hunt' against him continues and it 'sounds rigged'.

Trump’s Republican rivals are actively preparing as if he will be onstage for the GOP’s first 2024 presidential debate next week.

