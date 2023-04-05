UN expresses 'serious concerns' as Taliban ban female Afghan staffers from working, seeks clarity on issue

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric

United Nations: Expressing its concerns, the United Nations has sought clarity after Afghan Taliban banned female national staff from working in the war-ravaged country. Addressing a press conference, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed "serious concern" after its female staffers were prevented from reporting to work in eastern Nangarhar province.

"Our colleagues on the ground at the UN mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, received word of an order by the de-facto authorities that ban female national staff members of the United Nations from working," he added.

Dujarric further said the United Nations is still looking into how this development would affect its operations in Afghanistan and expects to have more meetings with the Taliban in Kabul on Wednesday, April 5.

Such orders violate the fundamental rights of women: UN

"It goes without saying, but unfortunately, it does need saying, that female staff members are essential for the United Nations to deliver life-saving assistance," he said. Such orders violate the fundamental rights of women and infringe on the principle of non-discrimination, the spokesperson added.

Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during its previous stint in power, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing power in 2021 as US and NATO forces were pulling out of Afghanistan after two decades of war.

Taliban impose several restrictions on women

Girls are banned from education beyond the sixth grade and women are barred from working, studying, travelling without a male companion, and even going to parks.

Women must also cover themselves from head to toe.

Afghan women were also barred from working at national and international non-governmental organisations, disrupting the delivery of humanitarian aid. Women working for the UN were not included in the NGO ban, but the UN raised fears that women working for the UN could be targeted. It should be mentioned here that Taliban restrictions in Afghanistan, especially the bans on education and NGO work, have drawn fierce international condemnation.

