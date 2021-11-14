Sunday, November 14, 2021
     
UK: At least 1 dead in car explosion outside Liverpool women hospital

Police confirmed that the incident occurred at around 11 am Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a number of streets were closed. Authorities are assessing the situation.

New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2021 23:37 IST
At least one person was killed and another injured in a vehicle explosion outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool in northern England, police said on Sunday. Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating the explosion.

Police were called to report of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday morning.

Police said they were “keeping an open mind” about what caused the explosion but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.

“So far we understand, the car involved was a taxi, which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything."

The Liverpool Women's Hospital said it immediately restricted visiting access until further notice and patients had been diverted to other hospitals “where possible."

(With inputs from PTI)

