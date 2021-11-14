UK: At least 1 dead in car explosion outside Liverpool women hospital

Follow us on Image Source : AP Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday.

At least one person was killed and another injured in a vehicle explosion outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool in northern England, police said on Sunday. Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating the explosion.

Police were called to report of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday morning.

Police said they were “keeping an open mind” about what caused the explosion but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.

“So far we understand, the car involved was a taxi, which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything."

The Liverpool Women's Hospital said it immediately restricted visiting access until further notice and patients had been diverted to other hospitals “where possible."

