Germany reintroduces free COVID tests amid rising cases

A man walks into a pharmacy that offers corona tests in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Germany has resumed free COVID-19 tests from Saturday (local time), as the country is reeling under the fourth wave of the pandemic. This comes one month after the country had ended free COVID-19 testing in October.

The COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Germany, like much of Europe. The country is reporting a daily rise of over 40,000 COVID-19 cases. According to a German broadcaster DW, the country is facing the brunt of rising coronavirus cases and hence the government has taken the decision to reintroduce free COVID-19 tests.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, stated that 45,081 new cases and 228 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, reported German broadcaster DW.

In the wake of the upcoming fourth wave, RKI is stressing about establishing stringent restrictions on public life. In a similar context, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has called for a clear set of rules for the country, against the existing virus wave.

The number of new cases in Germany, per 100,000 people in the last seven days has reached 277.4.DW quoted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as saying, "If we show solidarity, if we think about protecting ourselves and taking care of others, we can spare our country a great deal this winter."

"I urgently ask everyone who has not yet been vaccinated: please reconsider," she added.

