"Terrorist attack" near Turkish Parliament captured on camera; man comes out of car, blows self | WATCH

The footage from a security camera showed the images of the “terrorist attack” near the Turkish Parliament in the capital Ankara on Sunday.

The explosion was so powerful that it was heard till several kilometres from the spot of the incident.

According to the video, two attackers arrived in a vehicle at around 9.90 am and were seen exiting the door.

Turkey's Interior Affairs Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the two “terrorists” came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, carried out a bomb attack.

“One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralised. During the fire, 2 of our police officers were slightly injured. I wish a speedy recovery to our heroes,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

There was no immediate information on the assailants. However, Kurdish and far-left militant groups as well as the Islamic State group have carried out deadly attacks throughout the country in the past.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said an investigation has been launched into the attack. “These attacks will in no way hinder Turkey’s fight against terrorism. Our fight against terrorism will continue with more determination,” he said on X.

Egypt, which has normalized ties with Turkey after a decade of tensions, condemned the attack. A statement from Egypt’s Foreign Ministry offered solidarity with Turkey. The US Embassy in Ankara also the condemned the attack, saying it stands in solidarity with Turkey.

