Taliban hold 'victory parade'; suicide bombers, vests and car bombs on display - WATCH

The Taliban held a 'victory parade' in Afghanistan on Thursday wherein it showcased their weapons, military equipment, explosives, vehicles and helicopters. It released a video of the parade that was organised by its fighters to celebrate their victory over the United States.

Taliban's parade featured suicide bombers, car bombs, suicide vests, anti-aircraft guns and rockets. It also showed explosives that are used to target armoured vehicles and other security installations.

The footage was broadcast on TV channels in the country. The parade reportedly took place in Kandahar.

Taliban recorded the video of the parade and released it to TV channels which were asked to telecast the video without making any changes.

The parade was witnessed by several Taliban leaders.

Taliban gained control over Afghanistan within weeks after the United States announced to end its military operations in the country. The Ashraf Ghani-led government was ousted by the terror group seized again power after 20 years.

Notably, the American forces completed their withdrawal ahead of their August 31 deadline.

The incidents of violence in Afghanistan have become frequent since the Taliban declared that it had captured the capital city of Kabul on August 15. Although the terror outfit has promised to secure the rights of women and children, disturbing visuals have surfaced where Taliban fighters are seen beating women and children.

