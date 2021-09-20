Taliban ties man to pole, thrashes him brutally for allegedly stealing phone in Kabul

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban fighters ride in the back of a pickup truck as patrol the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Representational image)

A man in Taliban, accused of stealing a mobile phone, was tied to a pole and brutally beaten in public. A video has surfaced showing the accused being lashed with some leather-like rope material on his back.

The incident took place in front of the education ministry when the man was tied to a traffic sign pole using a metal rod.

The man in the video screams in pain as he is brutally thrashed by Taliban fighters in what they call as justice through sharia law.

Taliban, which took over Afghanistan government last month, assured the world that they would practice a moderate version of their sharia law, but the acutal picture is far contrary to what they to the world.

Every know and then, reports have surfaced of Taliban executing the same hard stance of their sharia law, taking away rights of women like not allowing to work in offices, going school, confining them to just their homes.

Though, Taliban is now rulling Afghanistan, barring a few, most countries in the world have not recongnised its government.

