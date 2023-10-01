Spain: 13 killed after fire breaks out at nightclub in Murcia region, four injured

Follow us on Image Source : AP A fire broke out at a nightclub in Spain's Murcia

A fire erupted at a nightclub in Spain's Murcia in the early hours of Sunday, claiming the lives of at least 13 people and injuring four others, CNN reported citing local authorities.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined yet. Two women aged 22 and 25 and two men aged 41 and 45 were taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation, said Murcia emergency services. Spanish emergency services are looking for other victims.

Fernando López Miras, the President of Murcia region, expressed his condolences for the victims and said that a three-day mourning will be observed across the region.

"My condolences to family and friends, and all my love in these moments of so much pain that we share," he said on platform X.

"We are devastated," Murcia Mayor Jose Ballesta told Spanish media, adding that rescuers were still searching for several people reported missing., BBC reported.

As emergency workers proceeded to rescue victims, local firefighters requesting the intervention of the helicopter from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies, said the emergency services of the region.

“The General Director of Security and Emergencies, Ricardo Villalba, is on-site coordinating with the Murcia City Council the necessary means to manage this tragedy,” they said.

An information area for relatives of the victims has been set up in Palacio de los Deportes, where a team of psychologists will be tasked to provide assistance.

