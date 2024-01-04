Thursday, January 04, 2024
     
Shooting reported at Perry High School in Lowa, probe underway

Perry High School is part of the Perry Community School District, accommodating 1,785 students. Notably, Thursday marked the first day back to school for students after the holiday break.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2024 20:49 IST
Authorities in Perry, Iowa, have reported a shooting at Perry High School on Thursday, with the extent of injuries yet to be clarified. The Perry Police Department confirmed the incident, but details remain limited as of now. A woman answering the phone at the Perry Police Department acknowledged the shooting at Perry High School but refrained from providing additional information.

 

Situated approximately 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines, Perry is now under the scrutiny of law enforcement as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting at the high school.

 

