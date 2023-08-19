Russia imposes sanctions on ICC prosecutor for seeking Putin's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech

Russia announced sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Karim Khan, and British ministers on Friday, August 18, 2023. The sanctions include a travel ban and an asset freeze. The ICC prosecutor is seeking the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges related to the invasion of Ukraine. Russia is not a member of the ICC and has said that the warrant against Putin is "void".

The sanctions against Khan are a retaliation for the ICC's investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. The sanctions against the British ministers are a retaliation for the UK's support for Ukraine and its sanctions against Russia.

The ICC has said that it is "undeterred" by the sanctions and will continue its investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine. In addition to the sanctions against Khan and the British ministers, Russia has also banned entry to 54 British nationals, including journalists and BBC employees.

The sanctions are the latest escalation in the standoff between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine.

The list incorporates UK sports minister Lucy Fraser, "who is actively pushing for the international sporting isolation of Russia, and British Deputy Defence Minister Annabel Goldie, who is responsible for delivering weapons to Ukraine," the statement read.

Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022. After initial success, Russian troops had to retreat from numerous districts as a result of the counterattacks by Ukrainian forces.

Western nations, led by the US, have poured a great many dollars into the military as well as humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The United Kingdom has been one of the main financial and military supporters.

Also read | Russia arrests leader of prominent independent election monitoring group

Also read | Russia's Luna 25 spacecraft reaches Moon's orbit, shares first pics of lunar surface hidden from Earth

Latest World News