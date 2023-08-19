Follow us on Image Source : PTI Seven killed, 110 injured in fresh Russian shelling of Ukrainian city

Russia-Ukraine War : At least seven people were killed while as many as 110 were injured after Russin forces launched fresh missile attacks on Ukraine on Saturday, informed a local official.

"As of 3:25 pm, 117 people were injured in the terrorist attack on the centre of Chernihiv, seven of them died," Oleksandr Lomako, Chernihiv's acting mayor said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy condemned the attack, which he said hit buildings including a theater and a university. He said, "A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv." He added, "A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded."

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Sweden on his first visit to the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

The Swedish government said Zelenskyy will meet officials at Harpsund, the prime minister’s official summertime residence, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Stockholm. He will also meet Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at a palace in the area.

The government says Sweden has provided 20 billion kronor (1.7 billion euros) in military support to Ukraine, including Archer artillery units, Leopard 2 tanks, CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, anti-tank weapons, mine-clearing equipment and ammunition. Sweden also applied for NATO membership but is still waiting to join the alliance.

