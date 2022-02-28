Russia launches attack on Kyiv soon after talks with Ukraine end | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Russia launches attack on Kyiv soon after talks with Ukraine end

Highlights Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.

The attack came soon after talks between Russia and Ukraine ended in Belarus today.

Soon after Russia and Ukraine held talks in Belarus today, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, reported publication Kyiv Independent on Monday. Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks today amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II but met unexpectedly stiff resistance.

Even during the talks between Russia and Ukraine, Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city was bombed. Kharkiv's governor alleged that at least 17 people were killed in Russian shelling on Monday.

Meanwhile, as outgunned but determined Ukrainian forces slowed the Russian advance and sanctions crippled the Russian economy, the military confirmed that its nuclear forces were on high alert, following President Vladimir Putin’s order. While that raised the unimaginable specter of nuclear conflict, it was unclear what practical effect it had.

Mariupol, the strategic port city on the Sea of Azov, is among Ukrainian cities facing an assault by Russian special forces.

The Russian military has also claimed that it now has full control of Ukraine's airspace, days after it showered Ukrainian defence installations, including airfields, with missile strikes.

Latest World News