Russia Ukraine war: Willing to discuss Russia's demand for adoption of neutrality, says Ukrainian President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video call to the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his government is willing to discuss the adoption of a neutral stance as part of a peace deal with Russia aimed at ending the war.

"Security guarantees and the neutral, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to accept this. This is the most important point," he said while speaking to a group of independent Russian journalists on Sunday for the very first time since the war began on February 24.

"This was the first point of principle for the Russian Federation, as I recall. And as far as I remember, they started the war because of this," the President said.

Ukraine's neutrality is believed to be a key point of contention as negotiators for two neighbouring nations prepare for a fresh round of talks. The two sides have held four round of talks so far, but no progress has been made at ending the war.

The President's statement came after a member of Ukraine's delegation at the negotiations confirmed that the next round of talks will take place in Turkey from Monday to Wednesday.

According to the UN estimates, at least 1,100 civilians have died and more than 10 million have been displaced in a devastating war that has gone on far longer than Moscow leaders expected.

