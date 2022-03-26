US President Joe Biden meets Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, calls Putin a 'butcher!'

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday visited Poland's capital city Warsaw, where he met Ukrainian refugees. Biden called Putin a 'butcher' as he spoke to the media after his interaction with the refugees. In the visuals shared by news agency ANI, he could be seen greeting and hugging the refugees. His interaction comes amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

"Each one of those children said, 'Pray for my dad, my grandfather, my brother who is back there fighting.' I remember what it's like when you've someone in a war zone, every morning you get up & wonder...They're an amazing group of people", Biden told the media.

Biden visited the Ukrainians at a stadium in Warsaw where Ukrainian refugees go to obtain a Polish identification number that gives them access to social services such as health care and schools.

During a briefing on the refugee response, Biden said “the single most important thing that we can do from the outset” to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war “is keep the democracies united in our opposition.” (news agency AP). The U.S. has been sending money and supplies to aid the refugee effort.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and the US have agreed on the next steps to reduce the number of Russian missiles hitting Ukraine. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made the announcement following his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, and other top U.S. officials on March 26 in Poland.

