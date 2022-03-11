Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Around 100,000 people evacuated in two days, says Zelensky

Follow us on Image Source : AP Relatives and friends mourn the body of senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn in the village of Soposhyn, outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Lviv.

The sixteenth day into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week on Thursday, with Russian forces continuing to bombard major cities and desperate civilians hoping to escape through agreed-upon safe corridors. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.3 million have fled the country since Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Besieged cities have been suffering from shortages of food, medicine, heat and electricity, and thousands of trapped civilians were hoping to leave Thursday during temporary cease-fires the two sides agreed to — though most past attempts failed because of continued shelling. Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday, while satellite photos showed that a massive Kremlin convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital dispersed and redeployed. Meanwhile, a shrinking number of well-known companies are still doing business in Russia, even as hundreds have announced plans to curtail ties. Burger King restaurants are open, Eli Lilly is supplying drugs, and PepsiCo is selling milk and baby food, but no more soda.

