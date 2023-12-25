Russia's Soviet-era nuclear-powered vessel catches fire mid-sea, no casualties

Follow us on Image Source : KAMCHATKA TERRITORY GOVERNMENT PRESS Russian nuclear-powered cargo ship bound for Antarctica

A major fire broke out on a Soviet-era nuclear-powered cargo icebreaker ship on Sunday. Luckily, the fire was doused off. The state company which runs the vessel said there had been no casualties and no threat to the security of the reactor. The fire broke out on Sunday in one of the cabins of the Soviet-made Sevmorput ship, which is currently at dock in the northern Russian city of Murmansk, the emergency ministry said.

The fire, which at its peak covered an area of about 30 square meters (323 square feet), was put out with no casualties, the ministry said. "The fire was quickly liquidated," Atomflot, which owns the vessel, said in a statement. "There were no injuries." "There was no threat to crucial support systems or to the reactor plant," Atomflot said.

Only nuclear-powered icebreaking transport ship

Atomflot runs Russia's fleet of nuclear icebreakers and is a unit of the Rosatom state nuclear corporation.

The Murmansk region, in Russia's northwest, shares borders with Finland and Norway, as well as with the Barents and White seas.

The ship, which entered service in 1988 and went through an extensive upgrade a decade ago, is Russia's only nuclear-powered icebreaking transport ship, according to Rosatom.

