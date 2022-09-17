Saturday, September 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia offered Pakistan wheat and gas, says Islamabad

Russia offered Pakistan wheat and gas, says Islamabad

Crops have been destroyed in Pakistan due to the catastrophic floods which inundated a vast swathe of farmland in the country.

PTI Reported By: PTI Islamabad Published on: September 17, 2022 17:45 IST
“They (Russians) have said that they can give us gas.
Image Source : AP “They (Russians) have said that they can give us gas. Russia said that they have gas pipelines in Central Asian countries and the pipelines could be extended to Pakistan via Afghanistan. These talks have taken place,” he said.

Russia has offered Pakistan wheat and gas amidst soaring prices of fuel and commodities, said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday.

Asif's remarks came two days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.

Russia told Pakistan that it can provide wheat, Asif said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Crops have been destroyed in Pakistan due to the catastrophic floods which inundated a vast swathe of farmland in the country.

“They (Russians) have said that they can give us gas. Russia said that they have gas pipelines in Central Asian countries and the pipelines could be extended to Pakistan via Afghanistan. These talks have taken place,” he said.

Asif said that President Putin also appreciated Pakistan’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war in the United Nations and internationally.

Related Stories
Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

SCO summit highlights: PM Modi leaves Uzbek city of Samarkand successful meet with world leaders

SCO summit highlights: PM Modi leaves Uzbek city of Samarkand successful meet with world leaders

SCO summit: With Putin in attendance, PM says world suffering due to Russia-Ukraine war

SCO summit: With Putin in attendance, PM says world suffering due to Russia-Ukraine war

Pakistan's ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

The two countries are not just exploring options to deepen economic ties, but Russia is also keen to sell arms to Pakistan, something it avoided in the past because of India’s opposition.

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News