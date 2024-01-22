Ram Mandir Pran Prathisthan: From US, UK, Nepal to Taiwan, how Indians celebrating Ayodhya temple inauguration

Follow us on Image Source : X @INDIAINNEWYORK Pran Pratishtha celebrations on Time Square in US

Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Ram Mandir in the holy city of Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. The grand event, which is attended by thousands of VVIP guests including top politicians, businessmen, movie stars and others, has witnessed a mesmerizing view. However, the joy is not limited to India. Lakhs of Indians across the globe have taken to streets with saffron flags, chanting "Jai Shree Ram", with groups of them dancing to religious songs and roads bedecked with flowers.

In the United States, the Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square with the picture of Lord Ram in New York and chanted Shree Ram Bhajans and songs to showcase the cultural heritage and vibrancy of their home country. The Indian community, which turned out in huge numbers for the celebrations, wore traditional Indian attire and were seen holding saffron flags with Shree Ram portraits inscribed on them.

Taking to X, the Indian embassy in the US said, "Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. #AyodyaRamTemple Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India's cultural heritage, vibrancy and unity."

Besides, the Hindu-American community across the US has organised several car rallies and has planned many more events in the run-up to the grand event.

"Today, there are no words to say. The pain of 25 generations, challenges, struggle, sacrifices and their conclusion into Ram Mandir and Lord Ram's Pran Pratishtha…it is a wonderful day today," Alok Kumar, international working president of VHP, told news agency PTI.

The billboards have gone up in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, among other states. Additionally, Arizona and the State of Missouri are set to join this visual celebration, which began on January 15, according to the VHP, American chapter.

Mauritius, which also shares Hindu religious beliefs, has lit 'diyas' at temples and recited ‘Ramayan Path.’ In fact, the Indian diaspora in Port Louis has prepared to light a 'diya' each at all the temples of Mauritius. The symbolic gesture aims to create a luminous tapestry across the island nation, reflecting shared reverence for Lord Ram.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is also witnessing vibrant celebrations as Hindu temples gear up for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Slough Hindu Temple, located thousands of miles away from Ayodhya in the heart of England, is brimming with enthusiasm as it is set to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The 'Mangal Kalash' from Ayodhya that is touring the UK will reach the Slough Hindu Temple on Sunday, January 21, a day before the big day and shall be placed in this temple on January 22.

The excitement around the ceremony is palpable in the UK. There are about 250 Hindu temples in the UK and all of them are gearing up for the celebration on January 22. From community events to car rallies, and from special 'aarti' to 'Akhanda Ramayan' recitations, the Hindu communities and temples in the UK are celebrating the occasion as "2nd Diwali" to mark the 'return' of Lord Rama to his rightful abode.

Australia

Australia Amid the growing excitement and anticipation over the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, a series of events have been planned across hundreds of temples in Australia in the next two days. Just a day before the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Indian diaspora in Sydney celebrated the occasion by organising a car rally on Saturday. In the event, more than 100 cars participated, attracting hundreds of 'Ram Bhakts' and passersby in the neighbourhood.

In the visuals captured by ANI, cars were seen lined up on the roads and people were dancing and holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram. People celebrated the occasion with fireworks and waving 'Shree Ram' flags. Amid the growing excitement and anticipation over the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, more celebrations have been planned across hundreds of temples in Australia in the next two days. Nepal As the countdown for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir has begun, along with Ayodhya, the Janakpurdham in Nepal, the maternal home of Goddess Sita is now brimming with happiness and enthusiasm, waiting for the occasion with high fanfare and gaiety, organising a slew of events. Hymns of Lord Ram and Sita are echoing in the city around the clock. The Janaki Temple is decked up with lights, and enthusiasm can be seen on the faces of every Janakpurdham resident.

Nepal

From Nepal's Janakpur, the Chief Mahanth and the Chotte Mahanth have been invited to the ceremony and have already set off for Ayodhya. Earlier, Janakpur sent offerings locally called "Bhaar" to Ayodhya as a part of the ritual, which included ornaments, cuisines, clothes and other daily essentials. Scores of devotees have continued to take part and throng to various Astajaam's being held in Janakpur. Those taking part in these mass religious sermons and chanting ceremonies now wait for the railway link to be established between the two cities to facilitate their travel. Taiwan Adding to the spirit of unity, the Indian Association of Taiwan will organise a live stream of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This initiative will allow members of the community to participate remotely, ensuring a broader reach and involvement in the auspicious proceedings.

On the eve of the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Indian community in Taiwan came together in a joyous celebration, embracing the significant occasion. The festivities, held on January 21, witnessed two distinct events organised by the vibrant Indian community in Taiwan, as well as the dedicated efforts of ISKON Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Ram Mandir consecration: Indian diaspora celebrates at New York’s Times Square, chants ‘Jai Shri Ram' | WATCH