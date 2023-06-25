Sunday, June 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Modi in Egypt: PM to meet President El-Sisi, visit Al Hakim mosque today I LIVE UPDATES
Live now

Modi in Egypt: PM to meet President El-Sisi, visit Al Hakim mosque today I LIVE UPDATES

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Cairo Updated on: June 25, 2023 13:04 IST
PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by Egypt’s Prime
Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/TWITTER PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday for a two-day state visit during which he will hold talks with the Egyptian leadership, including President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as the two nations seek to enhance their strategic partnership. Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years. In a special gesture, Modi was welcomed at the airport here by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour upon his arrival. Today, Modi will visit the 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque, which was renovated with assistance from the Dawoodi Bohra community.

 

Latest World News

Live updates :PM Modi Egypt visit LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 25, 2023 12:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    PM Modi to visit 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque

    PM Modi will visit the 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque, which was renovated with assistance from the Dawoodi Bohra community. The Bohra community in India actually originated from the Fatima dynasty and they have renovated the mosque from the 1970s onwards.

  • Jun 25, 2023 12:13 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    PM Modi to meet President El-Sisi today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with the Egyptian leadership, including President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as the two nations seek to enhance their strategic partnership. Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News