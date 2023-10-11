Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan: Reports

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan: Reports

A key figure in the banned group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Latif was arrested in 1994, and after serving a 16-year prison sentence in India, he was deported to Pakistan in 2010.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 11, 2023 11:36 IST
A cut out of Shahid Latif, one of India's most wanted
Image Source : INDIA TV A cut out of Shahid Latif, one of India's most wanted terrorists and the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack.

Shahid Latif, one of India's most wanted terrorists and the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack, was killed in Pakistan, according to reports. Unknown gunmen reportedly shot him dead in Sialkot. Shahid Latif was facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in India and was listed as a terrorist by the Indian government.

Shahid Latif was a key member of the proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). His criminal history dates back to his arrest on November 12, 1994. Following a 16-year prison sentence in India, he was deported via the Wagah border in 2010.

Shahid Latif's name appeared on the Indian government's list of wanted terrorists, and he was the subject of an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News