Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A cut out of Shahid Latif, one of India's most wanted terrorists and the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack.

Shahid Latif, one of India's most wanted terrorists and the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack, was killed in Pakistan, according to reports. Unknown gunmen reportedly shot him dead in Sialkot. Shahid Latif was facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in India and was listed as a terrorist by the Indian government.

Shahid Latif was a key member of the proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). His criminal history dates back to his arrest on November 12, 1994. Following a 16-year prison sentence in India, he was deported via the Wagah border in 2010.

Shahid Latif's name appeared on the Indian government's list of wanted terrorists, and he was the subject of an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

