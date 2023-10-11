'Sheer evil': US President Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel, vows support

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House.

United States President Joe Biden, in a solemn address from the White House on Tuesday, condemned the recent attacks carried out by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel. In his speech, he described the violence as an "unadulterated evil unleashed on the world." President Biden also revealed that at least 14 American citizens had tragically lost their lives in the incidents.

Biden condemns Hamas and stands with Israel

President Biden's speech emphasised the gravity of the situation and the tragic consequences of the ongoing conflict. He remarked, "There are moments in this life – and I mean this literally – when pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world. The people of Israel lived through one such moment this weekend. The bloody hands of the terrorist organisation Hamas – a group whose stated purpose for being is to kill Jews."

President Biden reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Israel, emphasising that the U.S. stands with Israel and will ensure that Israel has the necessary resources to protect its citizens and respond to the attack.

The US launches global diplomatic efforts and enhanced military force posture

In the wake of Hamas' attacks on Israel, the United States has embarked on a major international diplomatic effort to gather support for Israel and take appropriate action against Hamas. President Biden disclosed that the U.S. had enhanced its military force posture in the region.

Horrific loss of life and terrorism

During his address, President Biden decried the tragic loss of life in Israel, noting that more than 1,000 civilians had been killed, including at least 14 American citizens. He described the brutality as an act of terrorism and drew parallels with the actions of ISIS. Biden stated, "It’s abhorrent. The brutality of Hamas – this bloodthirstiness – brings to mind the worst, the worst rampages of ISIS."

Antisemitism and genocide

President Biden acknowledged that this attack had resurfaced painful memories and scars left by millennia of antisemitism and genocide of the Jewish people. He reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Israel and its right to defend itself.

Secretary of State Blinken to travel to Israel and Jordan

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is scheduled to travel to Israel and Jordan from October 11-13. He will meet with senior officials, reaffirm condolences for the victims of terrorist attacks in Israel, condemn the attacks, and discuss measures to enhance Israel's security. The United States remains committed to supporting Israel's right to defend itself.

Hamas' lack of regard for Palestinian lives

Biden stressed that Hamas did not represent the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination. He pointed out that Hamas' stated purpose is the annihilation of the state of Israel and the murder of Jewish people. The President also highlighted Hamas' use of Palestinian civilians as human shields, emphasising that "Hamas offers nothing but terror and bloodshed with no regard for who pays the price."

President Biden concluded his address by underscoring his conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He conveyed his message to the Israeli leader, stating, "I told him if the United States experienced what Israel is experiencing, our response would be swift, decisive, and overwhelming."

The ongoing situation in the region continues to be a matter of grave concern, and international efforts to address the crisis persist.

